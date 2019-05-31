Five-Year Contract for Ryan Day Approved by Board of Trustees

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State University Board of Trustees today approved a five-year contract for head football coach Ryan Day that will pay him $4.5 million annually through the 2023 season. Day was named head coach in December and officially took over the program Jan. 2 following the Buckeyes’ Rose Bowl victory over Washington.

Day was named the 25th head coach in school history on Dec. 4, 2018 during a national press conference that also included the retirement announcement for coach Urban Meyer.

Day, who is 40, had been the Ohio State offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach the past two seasons. The impact he has had on the program in such a short time has been considerable.

• No school has had more passing touchdowns the past two seasons than the 90 that Ohio State’s quarterbacks have thrown in that time. Ohio State also ranks seventh nationally over the past two seasons in passing yards per game and third in completion percentage.

• Ohio State has won six championships the past two years: back-to-back Big Ten championships; two Big Ten East Division titles; the 2018 Cotton Bowl and this year’s Rose Bowl.

• In 2018 Ohio State ranked second nationally in total offense and passing yards, and No. 8 in scoring.

• Ohio State set Big Ten Conference records for offensive yards per game (535.6), passing yards (5,100), passing yards per game (373.0), touchdown passes (51), completions (396) and total plays (1,131) this past season.

• Individually, quarterback Dwayne Haskins was a Heisman Trophy finalist who became just the sixth player to throw 50 touchdown passes in a season.

• Haskins, and J.T. Barrett, have consecutively been named the Big Ten’s quarterback of the year.

“I want to thank the Ohio State University Board of Trustees,” Day said. “And as I said back in December: I am truly honored to be the Ohio State head coach and I am appreciative to President Drake and Gene Smith for the faith they have in me to lead this team.”

Day has been a collegiate or NFL head coach for 17 seasons. His 13 years of collegiate coaching experience prior to Ohio State included offensive coordinator positions at Temple and Boston College, as well as positions with Florida – as a graduate assistant under Meyer – and at his alma mater, New Hampshire.

Day’s NFL coaching positions included serving as quarterbacks coach in 2016 with the San Francisco 49ers and in 2015 for the Philadelphia Eagles. Both positions were under Chip Kelly.

Day starts his head coaching career with a 3-0 record. He was credited for the first three wins of the 2018 season – over Oregon State, Rutgers and No. 15 TCU – when he served about eight weeks in August and September as Ohio State’s acting head coach.

Day is a 2002 graduate of the University of New Hampshire. The Manchester, N.H., native is married to his high school sweetheart, Christina Spirou. The couple has three children: a son, Ryan Jr., or R.J., and two daughters, Grace and Ourania.