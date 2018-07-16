Maxwell/Bednarik Watch Lists for Bosa; Maxwell for Dobbins

In addition to being named a first-team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association, Bosa became the fourth consecutive Buckeye to earn the Big Ten Conference’s Smith-Brown defensive lineman of the year award, following in the trail blazed by his brother, Joey, in 2014 and 2015, and Tyquan Lewis in 2016.

Dobbins, from LaGrange (Texas) High School, had one of the outstanding seasons ever for an Ohio State Buckeye, starting all 14 at running back as a true freshman and setting the Ohio State freshman record with 1,403 rushing yards. He registered the second-highest yards per carry average – 7.2 ypc – in school history while ranking seventh nationally in yards per carry and second in the Big Ten in rushing yards and yards per game (100.2).

Dobbins, named a freshman All-American, had six 100-yard rushing games, including terrific efforts against Michigan’s No. 3 ranked total defense (101 yards), Wisconsin’s No. 1 rated rush defense (174 yards) and Michigan State’s No. 3 rated rush defense (124 yards).