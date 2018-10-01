Haskins & Young Earn B1G Player of the Week Honors

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State football has two Big Ten Conference players of the week honorees this week: quarterback Dwayne Haskins is the offensive player of the week for the third time and second consecutive week, and sophomore defensive end Chase Young has been named the league’s co-defensive player of the week.

It wasn’t easy in a place gone truly bonkers amid another Penn State white out, but Haskins delivered when needed in the 27-26 comeback win over No. 4 Penn State: throwing for 270 yards and three touchdowns and with a most-impressive fourth quarter when he lead the Buckeyes back from 12 down. He was 7 of 10 throwing for 138 yards and two touchdown passes in the quarter and capped the evening with 75- and 96-yard scoring drives inside of eight minutes to play.

Haskins passed to Binjimen Victor, who made an acrobatic catch and then delivered a game-altering 47-yard run for a touchdown to cut the lead to 26-21. And then following an OSU defensive stop, Haskins engineered a 12-play, 96-yard drive in 2:32 with the game-winning score a Haskins-to-K.J. Hill touchdown from 24-yards out. Terrific downfield blocking by Austin Mack and Terry McLaurin helped spring Hill for the score.

Young had a huge game, and with All-American Nick Bosa sidelined, he needed to for the Buckeyes to win in State College. Young totaled six tackles, including three TFLs for losses totaling 11 yards with two of those quarterback sacks. He also had two pass break-ups with balls batted at the line of scrimmage and two quarterback hurries.

Young ended a third quarter drive with a tipped pass on fourth down and he made the final tackle of the game, stopping PSU’s Miles Sanders for a loss of two yards on a fourth and 5 play from the OSU 43 with 1:16 left to play.

2018 Ohio State Big Ten Players of the Week

Sept. 3 (vs. Oregon State): Dwayne Haskins, offensive

Sept. 10 (vs. Rutgers): Tate Martell, co-freshman

Sept. 17 (vs. TCU): Dre’Mont Jones, defensive

Sept. 24 (vs. Tulane): Dwayne Haskins, co-offensive

Oct. 1 (at Penn State): Dwayne Haskins, offensive

Oct. 1 (at Penn State): Chase Young, co-defensive