Dre’Mont Jones Named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State defensive tackle Dre’Mont Jones has been named the Big Ten’s Defensive Player of the Week, the conference office announced this morning.

Jones’ recognition comes as a result of his performance on Saturday night in a 40-28 win over No. 17 TCU. The Cleveland native had a career-high six tackles, including two tackles for loss, one pass breakup and one sack. He also made a momentum-swinging interception in the third quarter, running it back for a 28-yard touchdown that gave Ohio State a 26-21 lead.

Through three games, Jones is third on the team with 11 tackles and has also added three sacks (minus 28 yards) and four tackles for loss (minus 29 yards). His three sacks is tied for third most in the Big Ten and is first among defensive tackles.

Jones and the rest of the fourth-ranked Buckeyes return to Ohio Stadium on Saturday to face Tulane in their final non-conference test of the regular season. Kick-off is slated for 3:30 p.m. on BTN.