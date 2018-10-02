Chase Young Named Bednarik Player of the Week

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State sophomore defensive end Chase Young has been named the Chuck Bednarik award player of the week for his outstanding efforts in Ohio State’s thrilling, 27-26, victory over No. 9 Penn State Saturday in State College. This is the second national defensive honor for the Buckeyes this year, as Nick Bosa earned the Bednarik weekly award, presented by the Maxwell Football Club, after Ohio State’s season-opening win over Oregon State.

With Bosa continuing to be sidelined, Young stepped up against Penn State and totaled six tackles, including three TFLs for losses totaling 11 yards with two of those quarterback sacks. He also had two pass break-ups with balls batted at the line of scrimmage and two quarterback hurries.

Young ended a third quarter drive with a tipped pass on fourth down and he made the final tackle of the game, stopping PSU’s Miles Sanders for a loss of two yards on a fourth and 5 play from the OSU 43 with 1:16 left to play.

Young also shared Big Ten Conference defensive player of the week honors this week.